Joan Dale Edwards Caviness, 81, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Joan was born June 6, 1938, in Mecklenburg County, the daughter of the late Clemon Alexander Edwards and Elizabeth Marie Nance Edwards. She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Caviness; a sister, Barbara Burleson; and a brother, Charles “Chuck” Edwards.

Family members to cherish her memory include sons, James “Jimmy” Yeager and Jeffrey Scott Yeager; a brother, David A. Edwards; a sister-in-law, Esther Edwards; three grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Burial will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Florence National Cemetery in Florence, South Carolina, with her husband.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

