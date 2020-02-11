Area meth ring busted

Authorities have made arrests in a methamphetamine ring in the area.

Approximately three months ago, information was received by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division of a major methamphetamine distribution in Alexander County, as well as other counties in western North Carolina.

An investigation was begun by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Homeland Security, Hickory Police Department, Boone Police Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

A surveillance investigation was launched, lasting approximately three months on the following individuals. This surveillance operation into the methamphetamine distribution led law enforcement throughout western North Carolina into Georgia.

The following suspects have been arrested in connection with this investigation:

• Jeremy Matthew Magnus, W/M, age 44 of Gillsville, GA.

• Angela Marie Dale, W/F, age 33 of Morganton.

• Troy Norman Powell, W/M, age 42 of Lenoir.

• Heather Nicole Swanson, W/F, age 35 of Lenoir.

All were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine. They are currently being held in the custody of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office under a $500,000 secured bond each. Further investigation led to the seizure of a large quantity of U.S. currency, two vehicles, and a large quantity of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine seized in this operation according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines is approximately $291,300.

According to this investigation, Jeremy Magnus was a major distributor of methamphetamine to Alexander County and western North Carolina. Magnus and Dale were taken into custody after a vehicle stop in Granite Falls, NC. Powell and Swanson were taken into custody after leaving a residence in Caldwell County, NC.

All photographs in this news release were provided by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is continuing.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank the agencies listed above for their assistance in this operation and for their tireless effort in shutting down this methamphetamine distribution operation.

If you have any information that involves the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances, please contact Alexander County Crimestoppers at (828) 632-8555.