Job Fair set for Feb. 20 in Taylorsville

The public is invited to a Job Fair on Thursday, February 20, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center (230 Industrial Boulevard, in Taylorsville). Participating employers include Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, the NC Department of Public Safety, and the Census Bureau.

The event, hosted by NCWorks and the CVCC Alexander Center for Education, is an excellent opportunity to connect job seekers with local companies that are hiring.

This is the first of a series of monthly job fairs which will be held on the third Thursday of each month through June 2020. In addition, the 2nd Annual Alexander County Job Fair will be held on Thursday, July 30 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the same location.

If your business or industry would like to participate in the monthly job fairs or the annual job fair event, contact Russ Vickers at russ.vickers@nccommerce.com or (828) 466-5535, ext. 206.