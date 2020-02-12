Early Voting starts Thursday

The Primary Election is planned for March 3, 2020, and Early Voting begins Thursday, February 13. (A Primary Election is an election in which registered voters select a candidate they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the General Election. You are only eligible to participate in a primary election of the political party for which you are affiliated. Unaffiliated voters may choose to participate in the Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican primary or, if available, may vote a nonpartisan ballot. Unaffiliated voters may not vote in the Constitution Party or Green Party primary. Sample ballots are online at the Alexander Board of Elections webpage linked here.)

Local voters will be choosing their party’s candidates for judicial offices, County Commission, and other positions.

Any person registered to vote in North Carolina and seeking to vote in the election has several options available. A voter may choose any of the following methods to cast a ballot:

• A voter may vote absentee by mail. This entails requesting a ballot by completing a state absentee ballot request form, receiving and voting said ballot, and then mailing it back by a certain deadline. Any registered North Carolina voter can request a mail-in absentee ballot. No special circumstance or reason is needed. This type of absentee voting allows a voter or a near relative or legal guardian to request that an absentee ballot be sent to the voter by mail. To make a request, the State Absentee Ballot Request form must be completed. Forms are available at the Board of Elections office and online Alexander County Board of Elections webpage at alexandercountync.gov. The County Board of Elections must receive completed request forms no later than 5:00 p.m. on the Tuesday before the Election.

• A voter may vote in-person during One-Stop Absentee (early) voting. This entails presenting at any early voting location in your county of residence, and casting a ballot in person.

• A voter may vote in-person on Election Day. This entails presenting at your specific precinct polling place and casting your vote on election day.

Voter Registration

You must complete a voter registration application. When completing the application, applicants must provide their full name, residential address, date of birth, and citizenship status. In addition, the application must be signed pen to paper (electronic signatures do not count). After completion, the application should be mailed or delivered in person to the Board of Elections office, 370 1st Avenue, SW Taylorsville.

Also, Same Day Registration permits individuals who are not registered in a county to register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of residence.

Early Voting Locations

Any Alexander County registered voter can vote at either of the three locations listed below during the Early Voting period, Feb. 13 through Feb. 29:

• Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville.

• Bethlehem Community Fire & Rescue Department, 7373 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville.

• Hiddenite Fire Department, 4975 NC Hwy. 90 East, Hiddenite.

All locations will be open 12 weekdays (Thursday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 28, 8:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.) and one Saturday (Feb. 29, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., final day to vote early).

For more information, call the Board of Elections office, 828-632-2990.