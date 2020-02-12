************

1/2 OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES February 29, 2020. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

APARTMENT FOR RENT in a great neighborhood in Hiddenite – 2 BR, Washer/Dryer hookups, Dishwasher, Free yard maintenance, No pets, Security Deposit required and References Checked. $550 per month. Call or text 639-9672 for a rental application.

NICE 2 BR mobile home for rent, Taylorsville area. Call Dale at 828-320-5677.

2 BR, 1 BA house, furnished, Hwy. 16 South. Call 828-632-3667.

2 BR apartment, $600 per month, $600 deposit. Utilities paid. Call 828-308-6817.

Ridgeway Apartments

2 BDRM UNITS AVAILBLE NOW! Accepting applications for 2 bdrm units. Conveniently located, spacious floor plans, and water is included! Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls St. SE, Apt. 16B (office) in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues/Thurs 8am-4pm & Wed 12pm-4pm. Call 828-632-8206 (Relay TDD/TTY dial 711) for more info. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance subject to availability; Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check reqd. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer.