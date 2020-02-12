Jerry “Steve” Johnson, 73, of Hiddenite, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

He was born to Robert Johnson and Betty Mary Kennedy Ball, in Surry County. Steve, after retiring from the Air Force having served during the Vietnam era and attaining the rank as a Senior Master Sergeant, worked at Craftmaster Furniture. Steve was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church and was also a member of the Stony Point Masonic Lodge # 593 A. F. & A. M.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Carol Johnson; his father, Robert; and brother, Roy Johnson.

Those left to cherish the memory of Steve include his mother, Betty Mary Kennedy Ball; three sons, Stephen F. Pope II (Tina) of Hiddenite, James D. Pope (Christy) of Statesville, Jeffery S. Johnson (fiancée Michelle Walser) of Hiddenite; a daughter, Stephanie Carol Pope (fiancé Darren Payne) of Stony Point; six grandchildren, Matthew, Quentin, William and Hannah Pope, Alexa Faith Bradshaw (Aaron) and Haley Brooke Rash; two sisters, Bonnie Butcher (Danny), and Connie Aulsbury; a special friend, Darlene Goforth; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for the Johnson Family will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Stony Point Baptist Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the funeral service. Military rites will be conducted by the Alexander County Honor Guard and Masonic rites by the Stony Point Masonic Lodge. Rev. Rick Norman will be officiating. Burial will follow at Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery. Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.