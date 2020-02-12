LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

19-CVS-309

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC d/b/a CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, Plaintiff,

V.

JACK L. GRAY; DAWN CONNOR GRAY; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; and SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., Defendant(s).

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Order filed on November 4, 2019 in the above-captioned matter and recorded on January 16, 2020 in Book 623 Page 901 of the Alexander County Registry and pursuant to applicable law, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. as Commissioner (the “Commissioner”) will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, 29 W Main Avenue, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on February 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. that certain parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the City of Taylorsville Township, Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron spike on the Northwest corner of this lot, and runs South 08° West 100 feet to an iron spike; thence South 87-1/2° East 11 poles and 15 links to a spike; thence North with Payne’s and Vickers’ line 100 feet to a spike in said line; thence North 87-1/2° West 10 poles and 17-1/2 links to the Beginning, containing 68 rods, more or less.

THERE IS EXCEPTED from the above described tract the following: BEGINNING on a spike, the Northwest corner of the Charlie Redmond lot, Stacey Barker and Charlie Redmond’s corner in the center of the road, indicated by a spike on the East side of the road, and runs with said road South 08° West 50 feet to a spike; thence South 82° East 11 poles 16 links to a spike in Rebecca Mays’ line; thence with said link North 60 feet to a spike, Redmond and Barker’s corner; thence with their line North 81-1/2° West 10 poles 17-1/2 links to the BEGINNING, containing 37 square rods, more or less.

Address of property: 30 3rd Street NE, Taylorsville, NC

Parcel Number: 0008238

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold to the highest bidder. The Commissioner reserves the right to require certified funds not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00). The successful bidder shall also be required to pay revenue stamps on the Commissioner’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and the tax required by N.C.G.S. Section 7A-308(a)(1) unless the person entitled to enforce the instrument is exempt from paying these sums.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. The Commissioner reserves the right to sell the real property either as a group or on an individual basis whichever will bring the highest bid(s). Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Commissioner is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Commissioner. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Commissioner, in its sole discretion, if he believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 1-339.29 against the party or parties to the proceeding in possession by the presiding judge or clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Respectfully submitted this the 22nd day of January, 2020.

HUTCHENS LAW FIRM LLP

Attorneys for Substitute

Trustee Services, Inc., Jeffrey A. Bunda

State Bar No. 34432

Post Office Box 12497

Charlotte, NC 28220

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

Facsimile: (704) 362-9267

feb12-20c

************

WITH MAP

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

19 CvD 182

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff,

-vs-

ESMERALDA EXPLORATION INTERNATIONAL, INC., Defendant

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. ESMERALDA EXPLORATION INTERNATIONAL, INC., Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on February 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

A portion of the Rist Mine off SR # 1492, more particularly described as Lot # 4, Containing 2.36 acres, more or less. See Plat Bk 5, Pg 179, Alexander County Registry for a more complete description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0061814, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (Lot 4 Rist Mine Off SR 1508) Emerald Lane, Hiddenite, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 23 day of January, 2020.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $16,597.00

feb19-20c

************

WITH MAP

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

19 CvD 117

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body

Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES D. SLAPE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES D. SLAPE, MARY A. SLAPE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARY A. SLAPE, BENEFICIAL MORTGAGE CO. OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JAMES D. SLAPE, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARY A. SLAPE

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. JAMES D. SLAPE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES D. SLAPE, MARY A. SLAPE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARY A. SLAPE, BENEFICIAL MORTGAGE CO. OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JAMES D. SLAPE, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARY A. SLAPE, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on February 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot #4 of the Fred L. Jolly Subdivision, known as RIVERVIEW ACRES, as per plat prepared by Clark Surveying, on May 26, 1987, which is recorded in Map Book 5, Page 59, Alexander County Registry, and referred to for a more particular description by metes and bounds, together with means of access as shown on said map.

BUT THIS PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS:

1. No single wide mobile homes allowed.

2. A double wide residence must be underpinned.

3. One residence allowed on one lot. Only one outbuilding constructed of similar materials as the residence allowed on one lot.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0017931, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 198 Riverview Acres Lane, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 5 day of February, 2020.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $9,180.00

feb12-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jack Kirby Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of February, 2020.

JACK ANTHONY WIKE

234 Taylor Circle

Grovetown, GA 30813

executor

mar4-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Elbert Lee Stocks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2020.

DAVID STOCKS

81 Stocks Dr.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

mar4-20p

************

Town of Taylorsville

Special Meeting Notice

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville and Energy United Water Corporation will have a joint meeting at the Energy United Water Corporation Headquarters located at 250 McClain Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636 on February 18, 2020, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

feb12-20c

************

Public Notice

Public Notice is given that the Western Piedmont Council of Governments Regional Housing Authority will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 23, 2020, to receive comments on its RHA Administrative Annual Plan. The plan is available for review at the WPCOG offices located at 1880 Second Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601. The meeting will begin at 9 am, at which time any person wanting to be heard may appear.

Jason Toney

Communications Specialist

feb12-20c

************

NOTICE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Reilly Walker Yount, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 5, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th of February, 2020.

Darrelyn Yount Cooper, Executrix

ESTATE OF REILLY WALKER YOUNT

1066 17th Ave NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF REILLY WALKER YOUNT

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

feb26-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Barbara Gail Eckard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

BOYCE W. ECKARD

360 Bowman Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb26-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Betty Margaret Long-Poole, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

ULYSSES LONG

296 Wood Bridge Rd.

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

feb26-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Allen David Vanstory, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Nancy Louise Vanstory, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 5th day of February, 2020.

ALLEN DAVID VANSTORY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

feb26-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ruth Timmerman McKittrick, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of February, 2020.

RICHARD TIMMERMAN McKITTRICK

150 Circle Loop

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

feb26-20p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Fern Pennell Matheson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of February, 2020.

SHARON MATHESON FRYE

1504 4th Street NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

feb26-20p

************

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

18 JT 12

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: G.J.A., Minor Child

To: Orlando Castillo-Anariba, father of the minor child G.J.A., a male juvenile born 4-3-18 in Iredell County, North Carolina, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to terminate your parental rights has been filed in Alexander County. You are directed to file an answer to said Petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where your parental will be subject to being terminated.

Any counsel previously appointed to represent you will continue to represent you, unless they have been allowed to withdraw. Otherwise, provisional counsel will have been appointed to represent you and the appointment will be reviewed at the first date after service to determine if you are indigent and qualify for court appointed counsel.

Furthermore, notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pusuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1108.1 as well as the date, time, and place of the hearing on the petition to terminate rights will be mailed by the petitioner upon the filing of an answer or within 30 days of the date of service if no answer is filed.

This the 5th day of February, 2020.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

feb19-20c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CvD 497

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. W. Bryan White, Administrator, Johnny Harrington, Unknown Spouse of Johnny Harrington, Tausha Mays, Unknown Spouse of Tausha Mays, Tausha Nicole Mays, Administrator, Casey A. Kerley, Unknown Spouse of Casey A. Kerley, Amanda Matthews, a/k/a Amanda Brooke Lowman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Matthews, Mikey Matthews, a/k/a Michael Ray Matthews, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Mikey Matthews, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder, Billy Millsaps, Lienholder

TO: W. Bryan White, Administrator, Johnny Harrington, Unknown Spouse of Johnny Harrington, Tausha Mays, Unknown Spouse of Tausha Mays, Tausha Nicole Mays, Administrator, Casey A. Kerley, Unknown Spouse of Casey A. Kerley, Amanda Matthews, a/k/a Amanda Brooke Lowman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Matthews, Mikey Matthews, a/k/a Michael Ray Matthews, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Mikey Matthews, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder, Billy Millsaps, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a spike in the Black Oak Ridge Road, Millard Harrington’s corner, and runs with his line the following courses: South 75° West 50 poles to a bunch of dogwoods; thence South 40° West 17-1/2 poles to a stone; thence South 57-1/2° West 6 poles to a bunch of hickorys; thence South 31° West 21 poles to a pine on the West side of a gully; thence South 21° West 25 poles to a double maple; thence South 86-1/2° West 17-1/2 poles to a stone in the branch, Millard Harrington’s corner; thence with the meanders of said branch a Southeasterly course 35-1/4 poles to the junction of said branch with a smaller branch; thence with the smaller branch North 28° East 20 poles to a stone; thence North 68° East 9 poles to a spike in the fork of the branch and a small branch; thence Northeast with the branch 42 poles to a maple on the bank of the branch; thence North 10° East 23-1/2 poles to a dogwood; thence North 05° West 16 poles to a spike; thence North 10° East 11 poles to a spike; thence North 80° East 31 poles to a spike; thence North 80° East 31 poles to a spike in the road; thence with the road North 08° West 7 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 19.58 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012334, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 186 Harrington Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 10, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of January 21, 2020.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

feb12-20c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IREDELL COUNTY

In the District Court

19 JT 207

IN THE MATTER OF: E.H.R., A MINOR CHILD.

To: KAYLA DAWN BRANN:

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 9, 2020 and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

DALY MILLS FAMILY LAW

Meg H. Stacy, Attorney for Petitioner, Eric Harding Rash

111 West Broad Street, Suite D

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 878-2365

feb12-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brian Douglas Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2020.

DAVID CARROLL PRICE

107 Sipe Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb19-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Teresa Helms Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of August, 2019.

SARAH WOODRING

805 Pine Cove Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb19-20p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19-JT-53

IN RE: KENDA RAYE TRIPLETT, a minor child

JACKIE RAY TRIPLETT and wife, RITA KIM TRIPLETT, Petitioners

vs.

SAMANTHA KIM TRIPLETT and

UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondents

TO: SAMANTHA KIM TRIPLETT, Respondent, and to ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, of a female child born on or about March 8, 2011, in Iredell County, North Carolina.

TAKE NOTICE that a petition seeking to terminate the parental rights of the Respondent, unknown father, has been filed. The above-named minor child was conceived while the Respondent-mother, Samantha Kim Triplett, lived in Catawba County, North Carolina. The female child was born March 8, 2011, in Iredell County, North Carolina.

You are required to answer the petition no later than March 9, 2020, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice, and be substantially in the form as set forth in G.S. 1A-1, Rule 4(j1), and upon your failure to do so, the Court will terminate your parental rights.

TAKE NOTICE FURTHER that the Respondents’ parental rights to the juvenile will be terminated upon failure to answer the petition in the time prescribed.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

Robert E. Campbell

Attorney for Petitioner

PO Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28636

828-632-3977

feb12-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Andrew Dean Maye, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2020.

RANDOLPH WAYNE MAYE

114 Maye Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb19-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys Marlowe Moore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2020.

CAROLYN HUFFMAN

244 Ret Stafford Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb12-20p