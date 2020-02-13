Deby Cox, 61, of Fair Acres Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Deby was born on May 22, 1958, in Columbus, Georgia, the daughter of the late Billy Joe Roberts and Elizabeth Roberts.

She was retired and was of the Christian faith. She loved her grandchildren and loved her diet Sun Drop. She enjoyed doing activities with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tami Cannon of Wingate; three sons, Brandon Cox and wife Heather, and Eddy Cox, all of Taylorsville, and Shane Vannoy of Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Cameron and Mason Cox, Addyson, Blake, Avery and Brayden Cox, Haley Synder, and Lindsey Ryan; her great-grandchildren, Audree Synder and Gunnar Synder; brother, Cary Roberts and wife Heather of Charlotte; aunt, Carol of Pittsview, Alabama; and father-in-law, Harold Cox of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 p.m. in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Andrew Miller will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Cox Family.