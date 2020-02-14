Billie Collins, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence.

Billie was born October 9, 1950, in West Virginia, the daughter of the late William Mullins and Ruby Damron.

She had worked as a caregiver and was a member of Millersville Baptist Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Collins.

Those left to cherish her memory include the father of her children, Robert Nolan Collins, Sr.; her sons, Robert Nolan Collins, Jr., Daniel Preston Collins of Taylorsville, and Jason Leon Collins of Statesville; two brothers, Parker Damron and Michael Damron, both of West Virginia; and special friend, Brenda Hartness of Taylorsville.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bryan Kerley will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Millersville Baptist Church Building Fund, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

