Susan Rufty, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away in Hickory on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Brian Center Hickory East.

Susan was born April 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Merl Vance Rufty and Ruth Wike Rufty.

She had worked with Alexander Opportunities and was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. She was very outgoing and made friends with those she met.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her brother, Alan Rufty of Taylorsville; two nieces, Cindy Rufty Timmons and husband James of Burlington, and Angie Rufty of Charlotte; and numerous first cousins.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. Rev. Lisa Wolfe will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 321 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

