Code-In issued Tuesday at WAMS

A code-in was issued for West Alexander Middle School on Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, based on a social media threat. The code was later lifted about 2 p.m. that day, according to Alexander County Schools Public Information Officer Renee Meade.

A code-in is used when school officials and local law enforcement determine it is best for students to remain inside the building and continue classroom instruction as normal. A code-in is a precautionary protocol when there is a potential concern, but no immediate danger to students or staff is perceived.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman noted that his detectives are working with Hickory authorities, where a related threat prompted a “code” at two schools.