HELP WANTED

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

TAKING APPLICATIONS for a lead teacher at Millersville Child Development Center. Please call 828-635-0530.

FARM ASSISTANT NEEDED – Some heavy lifting. Text 828-640-3545.

FREIGHTMASTER, Hiddenite, N.C. has an opening for a LOCAL driver. 2 years experience required. Call 632-8511, 10-5 M-F to arrange an interview.

FREIGHTMASTER, Taylorsville, N.C. Now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers. Full time & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F 10-5 p.m. 2 years experience required.

GATEWAY RECOVERY in Taylorsville is looking for plant employees to sort, package, and run machinery including forklifts and bobcats. We hire through Onin Staffing at 1420 Wilkesboro Hwy in Statesville. Onin can be reached at 704-872-2444. We will interview qualified candidates for hire. Positions are temp to perm.