LEGAL NOTICES

************

RESOLUTION TO ADOPT TIME FOR COUNTING OF ABSENTEE BALLOTS

MARCH 3, 2020

PRIMARY ELECTION

On December 5, 2019 the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHERAS, North Carolina General Statute 163A-1315 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHERAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163A-1315 (2);

WHERAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 3rd and 2:00pm on Thursday, March 12th for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHERAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHERAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, March 3, 2020;

WHERAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHERAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163A-1315(2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 5th day of December 2019

Karl Lenz, Chair

feb26-20c

************

19 SP 99

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Christina Freeman and Christian A. Rodriguez to Allan B. Polunsky, Trustee(s), which was dated May 28, 2015 and recorded on May 28, 2015 in Book 582 at Page 1187, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on March 6, 2020 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the southwest point of intersection of S.R. 1653 and S.R. 1672 and proceeding thence with the western margin of S.R. 1653 South 00° 46’ 48” West 353.43 feet to an iron pin in the northeast corner of Jerry L. Childers; thence with Childers northern line North 76° 47’ 00” West 203.00 feet to an iron pin in the eastern line of the Texie S. Wike Estate; thence with the Wike estate’s eastern line North 00° 34’ 00” East 324.60 feet to an iron pin in the southern margin of S.R. 1672; thence with the southern margin of S.R. 1672 South 84° 57’ 02” East 200.00 feet to the Beginning, and containing approximately 1.55 acres more or less, according to survey by Carl D. Bunton, R.L.S., dated February 27, 1990 and revised October 20, 2004.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 311 Davidson Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Christina Nicole Freeman.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 19-14747-FC01

feb26-20c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

19 CvD 182

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff,

-vs-

ESMERALDA EXPLORATION INTERNATIONAL, INC., Defendant

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. ESMERALDA EXPLORATION INTERNATIONAL, INC., Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on February 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

A portion of the Rist Mine off SR # 1492, more particularly described as Lot # 4, Containing 2.36 acres, more or less. See Plat Bk 5, Pg 179, Alexander County Registry for a more complete description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0061814, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (Lot 4 Rist Mine Off SR 1508) Emerald Lane, Hiddenite, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 23 day of January, 2020.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $16,597.00

feb19-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jack Kirby Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of February, 2020.

JACK ANTHONY WIKE

234 Taylor Circle

Grovetown, GA 30813

executor

mar4-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Elbert Lee Stocks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2020.

DAVID STOCKS

81 Stocks Dr.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

mar4-20p

************

NOTICE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Reilly Walker Yount, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 5, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th of February, 2020.

Darrelyn Yount Cooper, Executrix

ESTATE OF REILLY WALKER YOUNT

1066 17th Ave NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF REILLY WALKER YOUNT

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

feb26-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Barbara Gail Eckard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

BOYCE W. ECKARD

360 Bowman Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb26-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Betty Margaret Long-Poole, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

ULYSSES LONG

296 Wood Bridge Rd.

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

feb26-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Allen David Vanstory, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Nancy Louise Vanstory, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 5th day of February, 2020.

ALLEN DAVID VANSTORY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

feb26-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ruth Timmerman McKittrick, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of February, 2020.

RICHARD TIMMERMAN McKITTRICK

150 Circle Loop

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

feb26-20p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Fern Pennell Matheson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of February, 2020.

SHARON MATHESON FRYE

1504 4th Street NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

feb26-20p

************

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

18 JT 12

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: G.J.A., Minor Child

To: Orlando Castillo-Anariba, father of the minor child G.J.A., a male juvenile born 4-3-18 in Iredell County, North Carolina, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to terminate your parental rights has been filed in Alexander County. You are directed to file an answer to said Petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where your parental will be subject to being terminated.

Any counsel previously appointed to represent you will continue to represent you, unless they have been allowed to withdraw. Otherwise, provisional counsel will have been appointed to represent you and the appointment will be reviewed at the first date after service to determine if you are indigent and qualify for court appointed counsel.

Furthermore, notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pusuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1108.1 as well as the date, time, and place of the hearing on the petition to terminate rights will be mailed by the petitioner upon the filing of an answer or within 30 days of the date of service if no answer is filed.

This the 5th day of February, 2020.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

feb19-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brian Douglas Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2020.

DAVID CARROLL PRICE

107 Sipe Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb19-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Teresa Helms Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of August, 2019.

SARAH WOODRING

805 Pine Cove Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb19-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Andrew Dean Maye, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2020.

RANDOLPH WAYNE MAYE

114 Maye Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb19-20p