Snow falling in Taylorsville

Conditions have combined to produce a thickly falling snow as of mid-afternoon on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Taylorsville and the vicinity.

Alexander County Schools dismissed at 12 noon on Thursday, ahead of the snow.

Due to the inclement weather, all three early voting sites in Alexander County will be closing today (2/20/2020) at 5:00pm.

Also, Alexander County offices, the landfill, and convenience sites will open at 10:00 am Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020. County Manager, Rick French, said the road conditions will be assessed again in the morning and if any changes need to be made, notifications will be sent out.