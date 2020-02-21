Beauford “Wayne” Lowman, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away in Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton on Friday evening, February 21, 2020.

Born to the late Unie Alice Lowman Gantt on October 24, 1945, he was retired from Mitchell Gold Furniture in Taylorsville. He was Director of the Alexander County Recreation Department for many years.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Barney Silas Gantt, and brother, David Gantt.

Wayne is survived by two sisters, Alice White and husband Bobby of Taylorsville, and Mary Hamby of Lenoir. He has three nephews, Bryan White of Stony Point, Jason White and wife Sarah of Hickory, and Brian Gantt of Lenoir; and six great-nephews and nieces, William Gantt of Lenoir, and Mebane, Harper, Larkin, Causey and Gibson White of Hickory. Special friends who will cherish his memory include Pat Dix of Taylorsville, Rick and Bonnie Sherrill of Valdese, and Scottie and Sandra Miller of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. No formal service is planned. Burial will be private for the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.