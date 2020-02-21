Martha “Grace” Holder Johnson, 89, of Moravian Falls, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Villages of Wilkes.

She was born May 25, 1930, in Wilkes County, daughter of the late James Commodore and Daisy Evelyn Adams Holder. Grace was a homemaker and a member at Cub Creek Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Kay J. Steelman, Kathy Suzanne Treadway, and Robin Billings, all of Moravian Falls; and a sister, Gladys Lane of Moravian Falls.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Cub Creek Baptist Church in Moravian Falls. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Darrell Poole, Rev. Ronnie Ellis, and Rev. Brian Samsons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be sent to the Gideons International at 279 Crestoak Dr, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

