Carolyn Marie Roberts, 69, of Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Carolyn was born September 2, 1950, in McDowell County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Jim Pennington and Virginia Asbury Pennington.

Carolyn had worked in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going fishing.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Pennington and LeRoy Pennington.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Dwayne Roberts and wife Sharon, Tim Roberts and wife Aime, all of Taylorsville; her boyfriend, Gary Wike of Taylorsville; the father of her children, Thomas Roberts of Avondale, West Virginia; two granddaughters, Heather LeDawn Roberts, and Anniston Bailey Roberts; her sisters, Mary Smith and Ida Jacobs, both of Massachusetts; and her brother, Dudley Pennington and wife Anita of Connecticut.

The family will conduct a memorial service at 4 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Avondale Church of God in Avondale, West Virginia. Rev. Ronnie Bowles will officiate.

