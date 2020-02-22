Thomas Durwood “Woody” Beckham, 78, of Gastonia, passed away February 22, 2020, at his home, following a battle with Leukemia. Gaston Hospice provided him excellent care in his last days, and his family was with him at home.

Woody was born February 6, 1942, in Stony Point, to the late Dawson “Doc” and Christine Warren Beckham, both of Alexander County.

Woody will be missed daily by his wife of 51 years, Linda “Cookie” Beckham; son, Jason and wife Sadie and grandson, Miles “Kai” Beckham, all of San Francisco, California; and son, Daniel and wife Carson and granddaughter, Miller Helen Beckham, all of Charlotte.

Woody was a graduate of and varsity tennis player at Wingate College in 1962 and Saint Andrews Presbyterian College in 1964. He served in the United States Army Reserves. A career salesman for more than 40 years, he retired as a furniture manufacturer’s representative for Bassett, Higdon and other furniture companies. Woody’s retirement allowed him to volunteer at Crisis Assistance Ministry and the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store in Gastonia, as well as travel extensively all over the world with Cookie.

Woody earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. As a proud leader of Jason and Daniel’s Scout Troop, he inspired (and lightly bribed) them both to also achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Woody enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, BBQing, and traveling with friends and family. He visited all 50 states, five continents, and was always eager for the next adventure, especially with Cookie by his side.

As a long time member of New Hope Baptist Church in Gastonia, Woody served his church and community as a Deacon, Committee Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and a longtime Tee-ball coach, although he was never asked to sing a solo in the choir.

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, the family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Gastonia. Immediately following, A Life Well Lived service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Brandon McCoy and Dr. Ned Buckner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 2024 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, NC or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

