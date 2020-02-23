George Steve Stout, 72, of Cantor Lane, Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.

George was born April 15, 1947, in Iredell County, the son of the late George W. Stout and Marie Norton Stout.

He was a National Guard veteran. He had worked as a molder at Walker Foundry and was in the frame department in furniture. George was a member of Dover Baptist Church. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching wrestling and racing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Stout; two sisters, Margie White and Lillian Pennell; and a brother, Rickey Stout.

Those family members left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Donna Stout; a daughter, Haley Marie Brown of Hiddenite; two sons, Larry Wesley Stout of Taylorsville, and Christopher Steven Stout and wife Lorie of Hiddenite; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Moose; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Icenhour and husband Clifford of Taylorsville, and Violet Brown of Catawba County; a sister-in-law, Mary Stout of Taylorsville; and a half-brother, Benjamin Hines and wife Margie of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Dover Baptist Church. Rev. Phil Jolly will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help the family with final expenses; American Cancer Society, c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Pallbearers include: Wesley Allen Stout, RJ Bowers, Brandon Eppley, George Whitener, Damion Treadway, and Patrick Aamold.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

