Alta Mae Kerley Jenkins, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 7, 1935, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late R.D. Kerley and Lundia Blakenship Kerley.

She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Christmas play director, and also sang in the choir. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She retired from Carolina Glove.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Avery Paige “Slab” Jenkins; a son, Avery Tracy Jenkins; a sister, Evelina Yow; a brother, Carl Kerley; son-in-law, David McAlpin; and brother-in-law, Randy Tedder.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her children, Debbie Adams and husband Jerry of Wilkes County, Patty Carrigan and husband Jeffery, and Vicki McAlpin, all of Taylorsville; daughter-in-law, Crystal Jenkins; her sister, Geraldine Tedder; sister-in-law, Marlyn Kerley; sister and brother-in-law, Milledean and Ronnie Miller; grandchildren, Roger Russell, Shannon and Jody Carrigan, Tanner and Taylor McAlpin, and Dashia Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ashton Carrigan, Serena Russell, and Landen and Anika Carrigan; a great-great-grandson, Auron McAlpin; only living aunt, Estelle Blankenship; two nephews, Ronnie and Randy Yow; and a niece, Carla Keever.

The funeral service will be held at Noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at White Plains Baptist Church. Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alta’s caregivers, Geraldine Tedder, Shirleen Pritchard, and Norma Minton, and also the Alexander County Hospice.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Jenkins Family.