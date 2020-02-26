Arthur “Chuck” Lee Holsclaw, 70, of Lenoir, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Caldwell Hospice.

He was born May 7, 1949, in Caldwell County, son of the late Robert Lee and Margret Bell Johnson Holsclaw. Chuck was a life-long, faithful member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where he was a former choir director and bass guitar musician.

He loved his grandchildren, loved vintage cars and western movies, was a fan of NASCAR, and a salesman for Pet and Coble Dairies for 40 years. Chuck was a veteran of the U.S. army.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Stanley Reid.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Judy Freeman Holsclaw; a daughter, Stacie Irwin (Daniel) of Weaverville; two grandchildren, Lily and Grant Irwin; two sisters, Linda Reid of Taylorsville, and Dolly Pennell (Dale) of Taylorsville; a brother-in-law, Johnnie Freeman (Doris) of Granite Falls; two sisters-in-law, Linda Barrier (Tom) and Carolyn Brown (Steve), all of Granite Falls; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Neal Walker officiating. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites conducted by the Alexander County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; and Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

