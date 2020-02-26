AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

************

1997 FORD F-150 4×4 – V6 engine, straight drive, red. Good condition. $3,000. Call 704-878-2464.

************

WANT TO BUY good used Toyota Corolla or Camry. Call 828-358-7185.