Debra Jean Pope, 60, of Stony Point, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born in Alexander County to the late Ray Dennis Pope and Ruth Marie Wallace Allen on Friday, January 15, 1960.

Debra is survived by her son, Cody Shawn Pope and fiancée Ashleigh Wike of Moravian Falls; three siblings, Tony Pope of Stony Point, Tamera Pope Frady and husband Shane, and Dennis Pope, all of Lincolton; three grandchildren, Aidan Pope, and Isaac and McKenzie Mooney; a nephew, Dylan Frady; two nieces, Kirsten Frady and Katherine Harris; and friend and caregiver, Kathryn Campbell.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Matthew Marlowe will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.