LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

20SP3

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY RICHARD WILLIAM DICKSON AND ANGELA EARP DICKSON DATED NOVEMBER 29, 2018 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 613 AT PAGE 244 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on March 6, 2020, the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson, dated November 29, 2018 to secure the original principal amount of $89,351.00, and recorded in Book 613 at Page 244 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 111 Ben Thompson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681, Tax Parcel ID: 0006581 & 0006580

Present Record Owners: Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson

And Being more commonly known as: 111 Ben Thompson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is February 14, 2020.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

19-108339

mar4-20c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Eugene Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of January, 2020.

DAVID WOODROW ELDER

465 Jimmy Duncan Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar18-20p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Deanna Wike Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of February, 2020.

DEANN BARLOWE CANTER

265 Friendship Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

mar18-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Hubert Nance, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of February, 2020.

JERRY NANCE

1822 County Home Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar18-20p

RESOLUTION TO ADOPT TIME FOR COUNTING OF ABSENTEE BALLOTS

MARCH 3, 2020

PRIMARY ELECTION

On December 5, 2019 the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHERAS, North Carolina General Statute 163A-1315 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHERAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163A-1315 (2);

WHERAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 3rd and 2:00pm on Thursday, March 12th for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHERAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHERAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, March 3, 2020;

WHERAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHERAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163A-1315(2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 5th day of December 2019

Karl Lenz, Chair

feb26-20c

19 SP 99

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Christina Freeman and Christian A. Rodriguez to Allan B. Polunsky, Trustee(s), which was dated May 28, 2015 and recorded on May 28, 2015 in Book 582 at Page 1187, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on March 6, 2020 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the southwest point of intersection of S.R. 1653 and S.R. 1672 and proceeding thence with the western margin of S.R. 1653 South 00° 46’ 48” West 353.43 feet to an iron pin in the northeast corner of Jerry L. Childers; thence with Childers northern line North 76° 47’ 00” West 203.00 feet to an iron pin in the eastern line of the Texie S. Wike Estate; thence with the Wike estate’s eastern line North 00° 34’ 00” East 324.60 feet to an iron pin in the southern margin of S.R. 1672; thence with the southern margin of S.R. 1672 South 84° 57’ 02” East 200.00 feet to the Beginning, and containing approximately 1.55 acres more or less, according to survey by Carl D. Bunton, R.L.S., dated February 27, 1990 and revised October 20, 2004.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 311 Davidson Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Christina Nicole Freeman.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 19-14747-FC01

feb26-20c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jack Kirby Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of February, 2020.

JACK ANTHONY WIKE

234 Taylor Circle

Grovetown, GA 30813

executor

mar4-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Elbert Lee Stocks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2020.

DAVID STOCKS

81 Stocks Dr.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

mar4-20p

NOTICE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Reilly Walker Yount, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 5, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th of February, 2020.

Darrelyn Yount Cooper, Executrix

ESTATE OF REILLY WALKER YOUNT

1066 17th Ave NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF REILLY WALKER YOUNT

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

feb26-20c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Barbara Gail Eckard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

BOYCE W. ECKARD

360 Bowman Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb26-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Betty Margaret Long-Poole, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

ULYSSES LONG

296 Wood Bridge Rd.

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

feb26-20p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Allen David Vanstory, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Nancy Louise Vanstory, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 5th day of February, 2020.

ALLEN DAVID VANSTORY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

feb26-20c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ruth Timmerman McKittrick, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of February, 2020.

RICHARD TIMMERMAN McKITTRICK

150 Circle Loop

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

feb26-20p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Fern Pennell Matheson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of February, 2020.

SHARON MATHESON FRYE

1504 4th Street NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

feb26-20p