Lolyann Company Salon & Spa to host Open House on March 4

Are you ready for a unique spa experience? Lolyann Company Salon & Spa welcomes the public to an open house on Wednesday, March 4, at 1365 NC Highway 16 South in Taylorsville. The open house will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. The ribbon cutting will happen at 1:00 p.m.

Lolyann Company was formed in November 2019 by owner and operator Lori Payne. “I’ve always dreamed of establishing my own business. My dream came true last year when I opened Lolyann Company,” said Payne.

Lolyann Company currently offers nail services and massage therapy. As a professional nail technician, Payne offers traditional, spa, and gel manicures and pedicures, nail enhancements, dipped nails, and diabetic foot care. A licensed cosmetologist with 20 years of experience as a meticulous manicurist and pedicurist, Payne provides attentive hands-on service to salon customers seeking nail services. She specializes in up-to-date styles, trends, and signature techniques to better meet customer expectations.

Massage therapist Alison Robinette with Therapeutic Effects joined Lolyann Company in November. Licensed in the state of North Carolina, Robinette has many tools in her toolbox. She offers a variety of techniques; including traditional Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, reflexology, neuromuscular and myoskeletal alignment therapies. She is also a Clinical Aromatherapist and Registered Yoga Instructor. Known for her healing hands, one client commented, “Alison is definitely the best! I work in Boone (and live nearby), and have been to numerous massage therapists, but I am more than happy to travel over an hour to reap the benefits of her skill and experience.” Robinette has been in the massage and bodywork industry for more than 25 years.

Lolyann Company is working with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to host the ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the salon spa in Taylorsville.

Like and follow Lolyann Company Salon & Spa on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lolyannco. Lolyann Company operates by appointment only. To arrange an appointment, please call 828-635-4147.