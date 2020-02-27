February 28, 2020

Sheriff presented Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Chris Bowman (left), Alexander County Sheriff, was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, by former Alexander County Sheriff and former State Representative Ray Warren (right), on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper., on Feb. 27, 2020.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Chris Bowman, Alexander County Sheriff, was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, by former Alexander County Sheriff and former State Representative Ray Warren, on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper. This is the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor. The presentation was made in the Jennings Family Life Center at East Taylorsville Baptist Church.
 
Bowman began his law enforcement career with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in 1979 under late Sheriff Tom Bebber. His widow, Hilda, was in attendance Thursday, as well as former Sheriff Hayden Bentley.
 

Among the recipients of the award, you will find the familiar names of the following North Carolinians: Maya Angelou, Shirley Caesar, Charlie Daniels, Dale Earnhardt, John Hope Franklin, William “Bill” Friday, Roman Gabriel, Billy Graham, Andy Griffith, Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Junior Johnson, Michael Jordan, Fred Kirby, Ronnie Milsap, Hugh Morton, Richard Petty, Earl Scruggs, General Henry Hugh Shelton, Enos Slaughter, Arthur Smith, Dean Smith, James “Bonecrusher” Smith, Bob Timberlake, Randy Travis, and Arthel L. “Doc” Watson. They are joined by such other notables as Harry Belafonte, Joan Crawford, Phil Donahue, Gerald R Ford, John Glenn, Tipper Gore, Mia Hamm, Jesse Jackson, George Jones, Jean Claude Killey, Coretta Scott King, Hal Needham, Leslie Neilson, Itzak Perlman, Gary Player, Sidney Poitier, Colin Powell, William H. Rehnquist, Kenny Rogers, Ted Williams, and Tennessee Williams, among others.

 

Sheriff Bowman is joined by his mother, Elaine (lower left front) and on stage: his wife, Elizabeth, their son, Douglas, and his wife, Amanda, granddaughter, Kasi Palmer, and daughter, Amy Bowman Palmer.

