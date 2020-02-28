Nicole “Nicky” Marsh, 47, of Granite Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Nicky was born March 5, 1972, in Catawba County, the daughter of Roger Marsh and Shirley Fox Marsh of Granite Falls.

She was a dog handler with rescue dogs for Caring Hearts of Canines. She was a member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. She loved her nieces and nephews. She had a heart for dogs and loved softball and basketball. She was part of the state basketball championship of North Iredell in 1990.

Including her parents, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her partner, Kisha LeeAnn; sisters, Michelle “Shelly” Marsh and Judy Sipes and husband Noah, all of Statesville; nephews, Tyson Stevenson, Isiash Clark, and Noah Lee Sipes; nieces, LeeAnn Sipes, Aliyah Wellman, and Sierra Wellman; and great-niece and nephew, Annaleigha Delay and Calvin Delay.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow conducted by the family. Rev. Gordan West will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Hope Boxes, 1882 Dudley Shoals Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Marsh Family.