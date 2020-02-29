Mack E. Crowe Sr.
Mack E. Crowe Sr., 80, of Connelly Springs, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Chapman Funeral Home.
Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.
Posted in Obituaries
