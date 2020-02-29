March 04, 2020

Roy Harry Jacob Stettler

|

Roy Harry Jacob Stettler, 84, of Statesville, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Chapman Funeral Home.

