Roy Harry Jacob Stettler
Roy Harry Jacob Stettler, 84, of Statesville, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Chapman Funeral Home.
Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.
