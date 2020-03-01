Carolyn Preslar Haas, 77, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born September 16, 1942, the daughter of Kern and Fleta Preslar who preceded her in death.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, Dale Haas and wife Elaine of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Chris Haas and wife Nickie of Concord. She was the adoring grandmother of Hannah, Harmony, Roy, and Lily of Chicago, Illinois, and Daniel and Eliana Haas of Concord. She has a brother, Lynn Preslar and wife Elaine of Bethlehem, and sister, Kay Preslar Gresham and husband Wade of Durham, as well as a nephew, Casey Preslar, and niece, Andrea Preslar Smith and husband Justin. Carolyn’s special friend, Jan Scarborough, is very much considered a part of the family.

Carolyn was one of the first employees at Clayton Marcus Furniture Company, where she worked for 14 years. She began working for the Employment Security Commission in 1976, where she retired after 28 years of service to spend more time with her aging parents.

She was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church, where she served many roles, including choir member, WHFM, Sunday school teacher, piano player, and most definitely will be remembered and missed as a faithful prayer warrior.

Carolyn loved her family, remembering their birthdays and staying in touch with them far and wide. Although she was unable physically to maneuver out of her home, she made good use of the phone and her computer to let people know she was thinking of them. She had a beautiful soul and her many kindnesses will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Fellowship Advent Christian Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dave Ross officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Fellowship Advent Christian Church at 885 Icard Ridge Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

