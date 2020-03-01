Diane Kindred Raymond, 73, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Carolina Caring.

She was born June 2, 1946 and worked as a dispatcher for MDI for 28 years. Diane attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Briattany Lail of Bethlehem, and Ryan Steele of Dobson; three brothers from NC, a brother from NY, a sister from NC, two sisters from NY, and a sister from SC.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Millersville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to any cancer research program of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.