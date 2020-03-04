Hollo carries Alex, Proctor gets GOP nod for District 42

In the N.C. State Senate District 42 Republican Primary, former Taylorsville resident Mark Hollo easily won Alexander County but fell short of getting enough votes in Catawba. This allowed opponent Dean Proctor to win the GOP nomination for the State Senate seat, according to unofficial results.

Hollo received 3,770 votes (68.68%) in Alexander to Proctor’s 1,719 votes (31.32%). However, in Catawba, Proctor garnered some 11,249 votes (58.26%) to Hollo’s 8,060 votes (41.74%).

Overall, this meant Proctor received 12,968 votes (52.29%) and Hollo had 11,830 (47.71%), according to unofficial results.

Proctor will face Democratic candidate Tina R. Miles in November’s General Election.