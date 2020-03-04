Lail, Peal win GOP nominations for Commission race



Bethlehem resident Josh Lail and Hiddenite resident Jeff Peal swept the Republican primary election for Alexander County Commissioner, according to unofficial results from the Alexander Board of Elections.

Peal received the most votes in the race, which included Lail along with Mark Z. Carrigan, Russell E. Greene, Kent Herman, David Marzean, and Thomas McDaniels.

Peal had 2,475 votes (23.98%); Lail, 2,376 votes (23.03%); Herman, 1,904 votes (18.45%); Greene, 1,626 votes (15.76%); Carrigan, 1,051 votes (10.19%); McDaniels, 470 votes (4.55%); and Marzean, 417 votes (4.04%).

Peal and Lail will face Democratic opponent Macy Jones, of Taylorsville, in the General Election in November.

Both Peal and Lail will offer statements on their primary wins for The Times March 4 print edition.