Lolyann Company Salon & Spa holds open house

By DAKOTA SWEAT

Walking into Lolyann Company Salon & Spa, customers are greeted with the relaxing smell of essential oils and a serene atmosphere. The new business is a peaceful space, catered towards self care and wellness. The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation ribbon cutting and an open house for the new business took place on March 4, 2020.

Lori Payne, owner and nail technician, formed Lolyann Company in November 2019. Payne has been a licensed cosmetologist for over 20 years and specializes in manicures and pedicures, specifically gel and dip polishes.

Having a place of her own has been a dream of Payne’s for many years. The name Lolyann comes from her middle name Ann, which belongs to her mother and daughter as well, while Loly is a nickname for Payne.

“I’ve always wanted to open a space of my own,” Payne said. “It was important for me to create a different atmosphere in a small town.”

Payne is joined by licensed massage therapist Alison Robinette. Robinette has been working in this field for more than 25 years. She offers a wide variety of massage therapy such as deep tissue, hot stone, and reflexology to name a few.

“I’m very blessed that Lori asked me to share a space with her,” Robinette said. “I’m excited to see the potential we have here to grow, because of the different services we have to offer.”

She is also a Clinical Aromatherapist and Registered Yoga Instructor. Known for her healing hands, one client commented, “Alison is definitely the best! I work in Boone (and live nearby), and have been to numerous massage therapists, but I am more than happy to travel over an hour to reap the benefits of her skill and experience.”

Since November, the salon spa has already developed a group of regular clients. The community response to the new business has been very heartwarming for both of the ladies. The thought of their business expanding even further excites both of them.

On March 5, Lolyann Company welcomed a new licensed massage therapist, Andrea Pennell. This is just the beginning of Payne’s wishes to expand her company.

“I’m already looking to grow my team and we have plenty of space to do so,” Payne said. “Hopefully, one day we can add more nail technicians and maybe even an esthetician.”

To Payne, opening the salon spa is more than just giving people a place to relax. It’s also about helping people find wellness within themselves. The salon spa offers wellness services, such as diabetic foot care and myoskeletal alignment therapies.

“I’m very excited to see Lolyann become a place where my clients can reach relaxation but also physical wellness,” Payne said. “Contributing to wellness is a very important aspect of this business for me.”

Lolyann Company Salon & Spa is located at 1365 NC Highway 16 South in Taylorsville, between Taylorsville True Value Hardware and Scotty’s Hometown Grill. The salon spa operates by appointment only. To book an appointment be sure to call (828) 635-4147.