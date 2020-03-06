Betty “Prissy” Icenhour Warren, 77, of Millersville Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 7, 1942, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Francis Ralph Icenhour and Fleta Novella Warren Icenhour.

Betty was a seamstress for Carolina Glove for over 35 years before retiring. She enjoyed taking care of others, cooking for them and transporting them. She loved shopping and vacationing. Betty was a lifetime active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Betty’s kindness touched many people.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 43 years, O.B. Warren; a sister, Kathleen Lail; and a brother, Tolly Icenhour.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Sandra Warren and fiancé Marty Stevenson of Taylorsville; a sister, Brenda Childers and husband Craig of Taylorsville; two brothers, Russell Icenhour and wife Lovenia of Hickory, and Owen Icenhour and special friend Libby Call of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, Joe Lail, Sr. of Conover; sisters-in-law, Deanna Icenhour, Nancy Kidd, Mary Warren, and Peggy Johnson; special nephew, Neal Icenhour; special great-nephew, Cole Childers; an abundance of other family members who survive; and special caregivers, Norma Miller, Neal Icenhour, Brenda Childers, Alice Sherrill, Danielle Baron, Amanda Childers, Tausha Dagenhart, Wanda Starnes, Shirley Lackey, Nancy Kidd, Gracie Keith, Libby Call, and Arlene Millsaps.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Bill Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Curtis Childers, Matthew Marian, Robert Yoder, Ronnie Keith, Randy Kidd, and Michael Brown.

Memorials may be made to: St. John Lutheran Church.

