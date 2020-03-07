J. R. Bolick, 84, of Bowman’s Cutover Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

J. R. was born May 15, 1935, in Alexander County, the son of the late Walter Bolick and Hattie Hall Bolick.

He had worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and loved going fishing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Fox Bolick; a grandchild, Ann Marie Foster who passed away on July 8, 2018; and 10 brother and sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include a daughter, Angie Michelle Bolick Freeman and husband Jerry of Newton; a son, Anthony Bolick of the Bethlehem Community; and a sister, Margaret Bolick Bowman of the Wittenburg Community.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 3120 Falling Creek Road, Hickory, NC 28601. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer’s Research.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

