Roger Dale Nance, 58, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Born on August 18, 1961, the son of Donald Robert Nance and the late Betty Jean Stallings Everhart, he was also preceded in death by a special aunt, Mandy Holland. Roger was employed in the furniture industry and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was also a Dale Earhart fan and loved cars.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Daniel Dale Nance of Bethlehem; daughter, Crystal Lynette Riese of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Cooper Bentley Riese and Creighton Rhett Riese, both of Bethlehem; the mother of his children, Jeanie Teague; father, Donald Robert Nance and wife Hilda of Taylorsville; sister, Kelly Ann Jones of Hickory; brother, Jonathan Paul Nance of Taylorsville; and special uncle, Gene Holland of Bethlehem.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 2-3 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele officiating at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

