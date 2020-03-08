June “Linda” Scott Miller, 71, of Statesville, passed away at Gordon Hospice House on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was born on Tuesday, December 31, 1948, in Iredell County, to the late Clarence “Buddy” Scott and Maxine “Pat” Seagle Scott of Statesville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 494 Lippard Farm Rd, Statesville, NC 28625. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Pastor Curtis White and Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.