Stephanie Amanda Hicks White, 35, of Conover, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home.

She was born on Friday, August 17, 1984, in Buchanan County, West Virginia, to Ricky Allen Hicks of West Virginia, and Sherry Lynn Bowles of Hiddenite.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery.

