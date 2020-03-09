Lynford Garfield Kerley, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Born September 3, 1942, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Hobart and Emma Myrtle Warren Kerley. During his career, Lynford worked as the District Manager for the Charlotte Observer and had also worked at Taylorsville Police Department and Loomis Fargo. He served in the NC National Guard and was a faithful member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, where he played the trumpet for the church choir for 40 years.

Lynford enjoyed weather watching and was subscribed to newspapers from Alaska and the far northwest. He also loved to travel and spend time at the beach. Lynford was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all. He will truly be missed, but will forever be in our hearts.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Sandra “Sandy” Jetton Kerley of the home; children, Jesse Kerley and wife Laura of Taylorsville, and Penny Kerley of Nevada; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Kerley and wife Jean of Taylorsville; nephew, Tim Kerley and wife Julie of Hickory; niece, Deanna Sherrill and husband Lamar of Hiddenite; five great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Zane and Geleda Murdock of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m., at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele, Rev. Kevin White, and Rev. Mark Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery with military rites provided by the NC National Guard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bradley Watson, Eric Murdock, Jason Echerd, Brian Barnes, Micah Kerley, and Tim Kerley.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at PO Box 2565, Hickory, NC 28603.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

