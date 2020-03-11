Allie Lee Horn, 80, of Stony Point, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born on Sunday, March 19, 1939, in Tazewell County, Virginia, to the late Carlos Ray Horn and Garnie Vance Horn. Mr. Horn worked as an upholsterer in the furniture industry and was a member of South Yadkin Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Horn was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Gay Meadows Horn; a sister, Wanda Barber; and a brother, Ralph Milford Horn.

Mr. Horn is survived by two sons, Michael and Danny Horn, both of Stony Point; a brother, Steve Horn (Janet L.) of Taylorsville; a sister, Ruby Mae Horn of Tennessee; a grandson, Brandon Lee Horn (Samantha) of Vashti; and two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Harmony Horn.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at South Yadkin Baptist Church, 2980 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625. Rev. Jim McGraw will officiate. Burial will follow at Millersville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the church, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.