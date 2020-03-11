HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

FARM ASSISTANT NEEDED – Some heavy lifting. Text 828-640-3545.

************

GATEWAY RECOVERY in Taylorsville is looking for plant employees to sort, package, and run machinery including forklifts and bobcats. We hire through Onin Staffing at 1420 Wilkesboro Hwy in Statesville. Onin can be reached at 704-872-2444. We will interview qualified candidates for hire. Positions are temp to perm.

************

HELP NEEDED in and around Statesville area, vinyl installers, interior painting, caulking, and cleanup. Ride provided from Taylorsville. Leave message 828-758-0694.

************

Ferrier / Horse Trimming and equine groomer needed. Text 828-640-3545.