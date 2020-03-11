LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kenneth Lee Austin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2020.

SHARON I. AUSTIN

9334 US Hwy. 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr1-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

20-E-0062

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Darrell Ray Jonas late of Alexander County, North Carolina, are hereby notified to present them to Carrie Ann Bowman Jonas as Executor of the decedent’s estate, in care of Sanford Law Firm, PC, PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106, on or before the 9th Day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Executor.

TR Sanford II,

Attorney for the Administrator,

Sanford Law Firm, PC,

PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106

Bar No. 37758

executor

apr1-20c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Luther M. Cline, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 11, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 11th day of March, 2020.

Ricky L. Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

4685 Rink Dam Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Mark Lee Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

130 Walk About Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Steven Paul Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

195 Isaac Creek Drive

Hickory, NC 26801

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executor

apr1-20c

************

NOTICE

TO: ORLANDO CASTILLO, THE FATHER OF A MALE CHILD BORN UNTO ASHLEY BROWN-CASTILLO on March 17, 2017 (JUVENILE CASE NO.: 17-JA-211-DS)

Pursuant to Chapter 49, Article 4, Section 601 of the Code of West Virginia, notice is hereby given to you that a petition has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mercer County, West Virginia, alleging that your child is a neglected and/or abused child, which proceedings can result in the permanent termination of parental rights.

This matter has been scheduled for a hearing on the 31st day of March, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Derek C. Swope, Judge of the Circuit Court, at the Mercer County Courthouse, Princeton, West Virginia.

You are hereby notified that you may be present at such hearing and defend your rights. Michael Magann, 307 Federal Street, Suite 210, Bluefield, WV 24701, (304) 325-2100, has been appointed to represent the Respondent, Orlando Castillo.

DATED: March 4, 2020.

JULIE A. BALL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

MERCER COUNTY

WEST VIRGINIA

mar18-20c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

14SP85

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JAMES E. FOXX AND SANDY H. FOXX DATED MAY 13, 2004 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 468 AT PAGE 1664 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 1:00 PM on March 23, 2020 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed James E. Foxx and Sandy H. Foxx, dated May 13, 2004 to secure the original principal amount of $150,956.00, and recorded in Book 468 at Page 1664 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 1177 Mountain Ridge Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681,

Tax Parcel ID: 0063343,

Present Record Owners: James Eric Foxx and Sandy Hatton Foxx

And Being more commonly known as: 1177 Mountain Ridge Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are James Eric Foxx and Sandy Hatton Foxx.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is February 20, 2020.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

11-021520

Client Code: CWF

mar18-20c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Patsy R. Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2020.

JOHN P. SIGMON

2905 Blankenship Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KRYSTAL S. TEAGUE

2748 23rd Ave. Ct. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr1-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Eugene Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of January, 2020.

DAVID WOODROW ELDER

465 Jimmy Duncan Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar18-20p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Deanna Wike Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of February, 2020.

DEANN BARLOWE CANTER

265 Friendship Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

mar18-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Hubert Nance, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of February, 2020.

JERRY NANCE

1822 County Home Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar18-20p