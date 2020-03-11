Sugar Loaf School wins Battle of the Books

The Alexander County Elementary School Battle of the Books was held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the former Head Start facility, where Sugar Loaf Elementary School emerged as the winner.

The Sugar Loaf team included: Millie Bumgarner, Ada Ferguson, Laurel Mitchell, Cheyanne Keller, Delilah Jammes, Harley Mitchell, Madalyn Howell, Mary-Catherine Mikeal, Lilly Zirkle, Kira Rufty, Harper Buff, Eli Harrington, Colby Pardue, Reed White, Carslyn Peterson, and Hannah Chapman.

Teachers Natalie Millsaps, Lauren Moses, and Brooke Wike served as the team’s coaches.

The purpose of the Battle of the Books program is to encourage reading by all students at the elementary and middle school levels. Students, regardless of ability, are exposed to quality literature representing a variety of literary styles and viewpoints by prominent authors in the area of young adult literature. The game format creates interest and excitement in reading. Through the fun and excitement of the competition, students improve reading skills, mature in their choices of reading materials, and acquire a broader knowledge base.