Dale Sides, 65, of Hickory, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence.

Born August 10, 1954, he was the son of William Frederick Sides Sr. and Mary Peile Sides. He was a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College and taught and coached at the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Greensboro. He also graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy.

He practiced as a pharmacist for 30 years and retired from Peoples Drug in Taylorsville. He attended Lifepoint Church Hickory and served as an usher for 30 years, 20 of which he was the head usher.

Shelia would like to thank Pastor Harv Turner and members of their church for their unwavering support throughout his illness. She would also like to express her gratitude to Peoples Drug for their kindness and support.

Dale had a good name. Proverbs 22:1, “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.”

His wife of 17 years Shelia Sides; step-son, Tripp Kivett and wife Heather; step-daughter, Doctor Paige Leahy and husband Charles; three beloved grandchildren, Emily and Meghan Leahy, and Gavin Kivett; a brother, Fred Sides and wife Diane; two sisters, Lynne Cline and husband Charlie, and Jill Crump and husband Kenneth; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews survive him.

His parents preceded him in death.

The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Lifepoint Church Hickory with Pastor Harv Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Lifepoint Church Hickory’s general fund.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net.

The Sides Family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.