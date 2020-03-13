Kids Food Drive planned

A Kids Food Drive is planned by the Hiddenite Community Helpers. Collecting kid-friendly food items is important, said Heather Davis of the Helpers group. Due to the Coronavirus concerns, in case school is closed for a period of time in Alexander County, the Helpers want to be prepared.

Some Alexander County children depend on school lunches and the Backpack food program. Without school, this could mean these children would go hungry.

Hiddenite Community Helpers, in conjunction with Farm Bureau in Taylorsville, will be collecting kid-friendly items such as: Vienna sausages, Spaghettios, macaroni and cheese, Beanie Weenies, canned fruits, grab-n-go snacks, juice pouches/boxes, Ramen noodles, etc. Items may be dropped off at The Hiddenite Food Pantry (Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or at Farm Bureau-Alexander, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.