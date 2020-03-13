Recreation, travel games, and practices at county parks postponed through April 1

From March 13 through April 1, 2020, recreation and travel games and practices at all Alexander County parks have been postponed. County staff will reexamine the situation as the April 1st date nears. The Alexander County Parks & Recreation Department appreciates the public’s understanding, as the health, safety, and welfare of citizens is the top priority, according to a County press release.