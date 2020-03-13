Town of Taylorsville Coronavirus Statement 3/13/20

Town of Taylorsville Press Release

March 13, 2020:

The Town of Taylorsville is closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus situation. As of right now, there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our immediate area. We will continue to stay in close communications with Public Health Officials as well as monitor updates from the Center for Disease Control. The Town continues to communicate with employees concerning protocols to encourage preventive actions and to ensure clean and sanitary Town facilities. While this is a time to be cautious, we must move on with day to day life. We have Town functions to perform and jobs, businesses, and families to maintain, but we must all work together to take the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of this disease as much as possible. While we can’t avoid all human interactions, the CDC has given us steps we can take to help protect ourselves and limit our chances of catching the disease:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds often. Especially after using the restroom, before eating, and following blowing your nose, sneezing, or coughing.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer (min. of 60% alcohol) when soap and water arent’ readily available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

If you are sick, stay home. If you must get out, wear a mask to prevent the spreading of germs.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, door knobs, light switches, keyboards, sinks, toilets, etc.

If you are a Town water and/or sewer customer, we recommend you mailing a check in or utilizing our online payment system during this time. Information on how to pay online can be found on our website www.taylorsvillenc.com.

The Town will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.