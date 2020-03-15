Billy Jack “Bubba” Pierce, 40, of Dogwood Hill Lane, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.

Bubba was born September 24, 1979, in Iredell County, the son of Sandra Stevenson Hodge of Taylorsville and Billy Eugene Pierce.

He had worked as a correctional officer and was a fire fighter, where he held several positions with Vashti Volunteer Fire Department, including former Chief. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and he was loving, kind-hearted, and never met a stranger.

Including his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Brittany Earp Pierce of the home; grandmother, Betty Stevenson; step-father, Keith Hodge; step-brother, Johnny Lee Hodge; mother and father-in-law, Marlene and Richard Earp; brother-in-law, Jamie Earp and wife, Hannah, and son, Kiefer Earp; special friends, Richard, Crystal and Riley “Punky” Sipes; very special friend, Jason McCurdy; Gabby, the beloved dog; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Pierce; and a number of other family members.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Rev. Steven Carson and Rev. Lloyd Jarvis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Ernie McNeeley, Jason Stewart, Clint Millsaps, Allen McLain, Jason McCurdy, and Johnny Hodge.

Honorary pallbearers include: Dale McCurdy, Dept. of Corrections, and Alexander Emergency Services.

Memorials may be made to the family for medical donations or National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, PO Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Pierce Family.