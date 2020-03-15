Charles Bryson Williams, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Born April 22, 1943, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Evert Williams and Mary Lorene Sweezy Fox.

During his career, Charles was employed at Ellis Hosiery in Hickory. He was an active member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem and a great student of the Bible. Charles was also an avid golfer, Dodgers fan, and enjoyed working in the yard and garden.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Williams; brother, Gary Williams; and sister, Belinda Harrison.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Sandra Williams Morrisey and husband Thomas of Bucks County, Pennsylvania; three sons, Bryson Williams and wife Laura of Beaufort, South Carolina, Danny Williams and wife Mary of Bethlehem, and Patrick Williams of Wittenburg; seven grandchildren, Trey and Meg Williams, Tanner and Mary Brooke Williams, David Meskin, and Jordan and Faith Morrisey; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church – Bethlehem Community. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Stone officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church at 9379 Hwy 127 N, Hickory, NC 28601.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

